MAPEPA APOLOGIZES FOR MISCONDUCT, COMMITS TO IMPROVEMENT

DO YOU FEEL SHE DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE?

Xiomara Mapepa, the striker for the Copper Queens, has issued an apology to the Football Association of Zambia, the country, and its fans for her misconduct while in South Korea. Mapepa acknowledged that her behavior during her time at camp was not up to the expected standards, and she has requested forgiveness for her actions.

In addition to her apology, Mapepa has called on the FAZ to support her as she commits to following the rules and improving her behavior. She also addressed rumors that she had been found using drugs, denying the allegations.

Oliver Shalala, the Chief Executive Officer of Mapepa’s club, Elite Ladies Football Club, stated that the club had provided Mapepa with the necessary support to address her conduct and prevent future incidents.

Mapepa’s apology demonstrates a commitment to personal growth and responsibility. Athletes need to maintain good conduct both on and off the field, and Mapepa’s willingness to take responsibility for her actions and work toward improvement sets a positive example for others to follow. The Copper Queens and their fans can now look forward to a bright future for the team, with a focus on good conduct and sportsmanship.