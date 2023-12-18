Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

In a move that has sparked intense speculation, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly in the process of constructing a sprawling $100 million compound in Hawaii, featuring an underground bunker and self-sustaining resources. The secretive nature of the project has fueled rumors that the billionaire may possess undisclosed information, prompting him to prepare for a doomsday scenario.

Known as Koolau Ranch, the complex on Kauai island is already partially built, making it one of the most expensive personal construction projects in modern history, according to an investigation by Wired. The property will consist of over a dozen buildings, including two central mansions connected by a tunnel leading to a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter equipped with an escape hatch accessible via a ladder.

With at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms, the compound will also feature guest houses and a cluster of 11 interconnected “disk-shaped” treehouses suspended by rope bridges, as outlined in the building plans. The underground bunker is designed to include living quarters and a mechanical room, featuring a “blast-resistant” concrete and steel door.

Security measures throughout the compound include keypad-locked doors with soundproofing, a discreet library door, and an extensive network of surveillance cameras, according to construction documents and insider accounts. Notably, Zuckerberg has encircled the property with a 6-foot wall, and all contracted workers are reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) regarding their involvement with the project.

Sources suggest that the compound’s construction aims for complete self-sufficiency, with a 55-foot diameter, 18-foot tall water tank and pump system on-site. The 1,400-acre property already supports ranching and agriculture, providing additional food sources. The secretive nature of the project, combined with its doomsday-ready features, has led to widespread speculation about Zuckerberg’s motivations.

In a broader context, Zuckerberg’s reported preparations for a doomsday scenario align with a trend among the ultra-wealthy in the United States. It appears that the fear of an impending catastrophic event, referred to by some as “The Event,” has driven other billionaires to construct similar underground bunkers to escape potential environmental collapse, social unrest, nuclear explosions, solar storms, unstoppable viruses, or malicious computer hacks. The trend reflects concerns expressed by figures such as Bill Gates, who recently warned of pandemics more severe than Covid-19, urging governments to allocate billions of dollars for global outbreak preparedness. The actions of Zuckerberg and other wealthy individuals underscore a growing sense of apprehension about the future and a desire to secure themselves against potential existential threats.