MARRIED WOMAN RECOUNTS SEXUAL ENCOUNTER WITH PAPA AFTER PRAYERS AT MOUNTAIN

Adultery was committed twice at a lodge after prayers at mountains

A MAN of Lusaka could not hold his emotions after his wife relived her two sexual encounters with a pastor at a named lodge after telling him she had gone for prayers at a mountain in 10 Miles on the outskirts of Lusaka.

Beauty Kumwenda told the court that she had sex with a pastor at a lodge after the two went for prayers at a mountain.

“The pastor and I went for prayers at a mountain in 10 Miles two times because I needed to be prayed for. On both occasions after the prayers we went to a lodge to have sex. I could not refuse because he was attractive,” Kumwenda narrated in an open court.

This was heard in a matter in which Wisdom Musipa sued Patson Museyeka for adultery and demanded compensation….

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail