Martin Odegaard advises Arsenal to ‘respect’ Harry Kane ahead of Champions League showdown

Martin Odegaard has issued a caution to his fellow Arsenal players, advising them to show Harry Kane the proper respect ahead of their upcoming Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

Despite Kane and Bayern facing recent defeats to Heidenheim and Borussia Dortmund, the English striker has had an outstanding season, scoring an impressive 38 goals and providing 12 assists in 37 games.

Odegaard emphasises that Kane’s formidable performance cannot be overlooked, urging his teammates to remain vigilant

In light of Kane’s remarkable season, Odegaard stresses the importance of not underestimating Bayern Munich, led by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Despite Bayern’s struggles in the Bundesliga, sitting 16 points behind the league leaders, Odegaard warns against complacency, highlighting the unpredictable nature of football.

Odegaard was asked if Arsenal should fear Kane, and replied: “I think we should respect him, but I don’t think we should fear anyone.

“[Kane is] a good player, of course, and I have played against him a few times and we know the quality he has in the box and he is also good in the link-up [play]. We are facing a good team on Tuesday.”

In his career, Kane has faced Arsenal 19 times, all during his tenure with Tottenham, scoring 14 goals. However, he has only won seven of those matches, with Arsenal claiming victory in seven as well, and five ending in draws.

The upcoming clash between Arsenal and Bayern in the first leg of their quarter-final European encounter is scheduled for Tuesday. Before the return leg, Arsenal will face Aston Villa over the weekend, while Bayern will play against Koln.