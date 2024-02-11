MASEBO SPENDS NIGHT AT HEROES… FIRES SUPERVISORS AT CHOLERA CENTER FOR CORRUPTION AND TAMPERING WITH REGISTER OF VOLUNTEERS

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo spent a night at the Cholera center at the heroes stadium attending to patients. The center recorded only two cases of cholera last night.

The Minister also took time to stamp out corruption following the presidential directives that all volunteers should be employed permanently. Following this directive, supervisors at heroes cholera center replaced the volunteers with names of their relatives. This did not sit well with the minister who requested for the old log book.

When it was discovered that the supervisors created a different log book from the original in order to disadvantage the volunteers in preference to relatives, the health minister fumed and instantly fired the supervisors and ordered that only names from the old log book be considered for employment.