By CIC Editors.

CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS.

MASEBO’S MAGICAL AND AGRESSIVE TOUCH RESTORES ORDER AND DIGNITY AT MINISTRY OF HEALTH.

At a time when things are going rough and tough Hon Sylvia Masebo MP of Chongwe and Health Minister brings to the table her vast knowledge and experience that has turned out the ministry and maintained the Health narrative. Not afraid of risks and not ashamed of making mistakes Masebo faces the hash political reality in Zambia as a mother to console, rebuke and guide but also a leader she bares the responsibility of actions and says things the way they are bitter or sweeter.

From the time she was appointed she came under heavy fire and criticism on how the Ministry was doing and what the public expected and how she was handling the situation. But she remained resolute, focussed and had to face the situation head on.

Wether its on drug supplies in the hospitals, funding of health facilities and related to the ministry, Masebo faced the crisis not just as minister but a citizen who is also affected by the situation and she never sugarcoated anything but said had choices have to be made, revolting officers where met with the guidance they lacked, drug supply is a thing of the past. In her words “we can’t get everything done today but it does not mean we are not doing anything at all”.

Todate Masebo remains a darling and a celebrity Minister in her ministry due to her charismatic and motherly approach many people find comfort and helpful to interruct with her. She calls a spade a spade no matter how uncomfortable the situation is, she is quick to apologise without shying away and taking responsibility for her actions in the interest of good intentions and national duty on behalf of government and the Republican president. She is a proud cadre leading among profesionals more educated and experienced than her in the ministry she presides but she tells them Yes am a cadre but am your minister lets work together and tell me things as they are so that I tell the president no matter how unpleasant they are”. She stands out to be the Masebo of her own make and leader of her own make in her own way as she is known “THE IRON LADY” one among the few successful politicians who has served literlly in all governments that have ruled Zambia.

Masebo presents the political story of untold success defined on principal and governance as a political public servant of cunning political calculations to read situations and scenarios.

Undoubtedly she is one among the best performing Ministers of New Dawn Administration. The Republican president Mr Hakainde Hichilema described her as a “Marshal woman” the fearless Soldier who gets things done. The ackolades from the prssident mints the notion that she was appointed there due to the sensitivity nature of the ministry and how someone like her was needed there to restore order and dignity and thats exactly what Ministry of Health has right now under Hon Sylvia Masebo.

CIC PRESS TEAM