MASSIVE LEAD: Katumbi Picks Vital Gains With Strong Early Lead As Voting Across DRC Extends Overnight

Early PVT results are showing opposition leader Moise Katumbi enjoying a massive lead in what appears to be landslide victory in the Democratic Republic of Congo polls.

Katumbi’s chances are boosted by gains in the Kasai region which is incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi’s region.

Members of Tshisekedi’s parliamentarians trying to bribe people in the Kasai area have been chased with stones, sticks and blows.

Katumbi is leading in nearly all polling stations across the country despite a chaotic election that has left the world bemused.

People are still voting in a high-stakes election pitting the Tshisekedi against Katumbi and other opposition leaders.

The first polling stations in the east of the vast central African nation, which straddles two time zones, opened almost on time, shortly after 6:00 am (0400 GMT).

At around midday, however, voting was still not under way in some polling booths in various regions of the country, which is the size of continental western Europe.

The delays are however unsurprising as “the logistical challenge faced by the electoral commission organising these elections have been simply massive.-DRC News Today