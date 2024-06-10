Master KG rubbishes romance rumours: I take Nkosazana Daughter like a sister

South African hitmaker Master KG has denied that he is in a relationship with amapiano sensation Nkosazana Daughter, revealing that rumours of a supposed romance between them was now affecting their working relationship.

Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter have collaborated on a few notable hits recently, with songs like Keneilwe and Amaphutha shooting straight to the top of the charts.

On social media, their success in the studio has led some to speculate that the two are romantically linked.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Master KG said that the relationship rumours were now casting a bad light on his professionalism.

“It’s not the first time I hear this claim and I’ve got to say this has put my working relationship astray, because whenever we meet it’s work, which all our music fans have witnessed. Nkosazana and I aren’t dating and social media has concluded we are an item,” he said.

Master KG said while they had undeniable chemistry in the studio, he looked at Nkosazana Daughter like a sibling.

“We have a good working chemistry, that’s all, and I take Nkosazana Daughter like a sister. May this be the last time I talk about her in such a story, like we have good music to record. We come [too] far in music to let such claims prosper.”

Earlier this week, Nkosazana Daughter also rubbished the same claims on Instagram, saying that the rumours were turning off potential romantic suitors.

“Mara la bora shem, now men won’t ask me out, nwe nwe nwe, she’s dating Master KG, nwe nwe nwe, she’s dating Sir Trill. I am not. Zinja yekani lo doti (you dogs had better stop this nonsense). Niyabhora xem (you bore me).” Telly Africa