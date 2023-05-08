Reconciliation comes with chicken, chips

Matero Local Court ordered a man to buy his wife chicken and chips from Hungry Lion after the court reconciled the couple after some disputes.

Bridget Simazembwe sued Mumba Simwanza after he got tired of her spending most of her time away from home on business ventures.

Simazembwe told the court that she was forced to work hard because she was the one paying for University fees for the couples child as her husband neglected to take up the responsibility.

Simazembwe told the court that her husband runs a shop and collects rent from their nine tenants but still fails to pay University fees for their child.

Magistrate Harriet Mulenga asked Simwanza if he wanted his wife to stop doing business and he said yes and later changed his mind.

“She shouldn’t stop doing business but she should balance up business activities and household responsibilities. She sells alcohol and this makes her to leave our matrimonial house for longer periods of time,” he said.

But Simazembwe said she left home at around 03:00 hours and returned at night.

She said their matrimonial house is in Zeko Kangwa, where she moved every day to sell alcohol in Lilanda at her mother’s house.

Magistrate Mulenga admonished Simwanza for neglecting to pay school fees for his children.

She reminded him that it was the very children that will take care of him when he grows old.

“The two of you should share costs. If she puts a K200 and you put a K300, make a budget, that’s what people who love each other do. Selfishness is killing a lot of marriages.

“We have a lot of divorce cases because people are selfish, they don’t care about the children. Why should these children suffer because of selfishness?” Magistrate Mulenga said.

She reconciled the couple and told Simwanza to pay court fees for his wife and buy her some chicken and chips from hungry lion

“When you go home, ask her to clean the house, I know there is some dirt in the corners,” she said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail