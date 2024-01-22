MAX KASABI JUSTIFIES PRESIDENT HH’S REMARKS ON BAROTSELAND, URGES WESTERN PROVINCE TO DESTROY BAROTSELAND THERE COUNTRY AND FOCUS ON ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION

He writes:

ONE ZAMBIA,ONE NATION, ONE PEOPLE

20/01/24

President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated the political will and tacit commitment to deliver all inclusive development to all the ten provinces of Zambia.

I am appealing to all patriotic citizens of this country to heed the Republican President’s timely call to unite under the banner of “One Zambia One Nation, One People”.

In view of the foregoing, I urge the people of Western Province to support President Hakainde Hichilema who has demonstrated the political will and tacit commitment to bring the much needed development to Western Province.

Max Kasabi

Presidential Campaign Team Western Province Chairman.