MAYBE TAKULA MITU, LET’S BE AVAILABLE TO CHURCH – LISWANISO

UPND national youth chairman Gilbert Liswaniso was this morning irritated after a caller told him not to be lying to people that he lives in George compound as he recently purchased a house elsewhere and has been in the forefront of chasing the accuser from certain trading areas.

But Liswaniso told off the gentleman he only identified as Kaka, counter accusing him of having teamed up with other people to close his bars and thinking that he would suffer in perpetuity in the opposition.

Featuring on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme this morning, Liswaniso also said he was aware as did President Hakainde Hichilema that people are complaining about the high cost of mealie meal in the country but that progress is not an event but a process.

When a caller going by the name, Kaka called in after the phone lines had been opened to the programme, he accused Liswaniso whom he referred to as Mwikisa to stop pretending and giving a semblance of modest that he lives in George compound when he recently purchased a house somewhere.

Questions have also been raised about Liswaniso now driving a Toyota Fortuner, including mentions about activities in the mines during the short period UPND has been in office.

Kaka further countered Liswaniso’s claims that she was spearheading the fight against caderism, when he accused the UPND youth leader of having chased him from some trading areas.

But Liswaniso’s did not take kindly to the attacks, telling Kaka to stop focussing on attacking his personality but would listen to him if he talked about the problems of mealie meal for instance.

He accused Kaka of having teamed up with other people during the PF rule to close his bars and thought he would suffer in perpetuity in the opposition.

Another caller named Patrick complained that the UPND cadres were not receiving…