MAZABUKA MAN IN HOSPITAL AFTER BEING STABED FOUR TIMES BY HIS WIFE

A Man of Highlanders compound only identified as Muhau Wamundila, 44 years of age has been stabbed by the X wife Yvonne Ng’andu 4 times.

Eye whiteness says intestines came out and they struggled to put them back in position on their way to Hospital.

Speaking to South Power FM reporters, the father-in-law alleges that the two have been experiencing marital disputes for a long time, and the witch doctor told her that the husband is the cause of her illness.

Yesterday the wife decided to visit the husband in Highlanders. After having their lunch, the husband decided to sleep in the sitting room and that’s when the wife took advantage of the situation to stab him four times with a knife. He was only rescued by vigilant neighbors.

Namawa Muyatwa the sister to Wamundila has reviewed that this is the second time the wife has attempted to kill the husband, the first time she used a metal bar, and this time she has used a knife.

He is admitted to Mazabuka General Hospital and in stable condition.

SHE HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND IS YET TO APPEAR IN COURT SOON

Credit: South Power Broadcasters