MAZABUKA MAN KILLS HIS 8-MONTH-OLD BABY BY TWISTING ITS NECK

A 27-year-old man of Riverview area in Mazabuka District in the Southern Province of Zambia has, allegedly, murdered his 8-months-old daughter by twisting her neck.

Deputy Police spokesperson, Danny Mwale, has confirmed to Diamond news that the baby was left in the father’s custody by its mother, Esther Lwiindi, who went to the nearby market, only to find the baby dead when she returned.

The man later told police that he killed the baby because it was crying uncontrollably when the mother went to the market.