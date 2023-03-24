Mazabuka Men Tired With Masturbation Sessions They Are Receiving From Witches

MAZABUKA MEN TIRED WITH MAST*RBATION SESSIONS THEY ARE RECEIVING FROM ‘MACHEMBELE’

By Micheal Nyumbu and Brian Hantuba

A man of Kabobola Compound in Mazabuka district has alleged that men in his community are tired of being given night time mast*rbation sessions by lustful witches.

Necodemus Kalonga claims that men in the compound are depleted of their sex drives, and are now failing to satisfy their wives in bed.

Phoning in on Byta FM’s ‘Cuundu Caitwa’ programme on Thursday morning, Kalonga narrated to the presenter Joe Pandwe, that the old witches stimulate men’s private parts until they release sperms which are eventually stored in bottles.

Kalonga, famous for his Mulabalaba interview, dared Pandwe to spend a night in Kabobola and see if his sperm bank will not be ‘milked’ off with littles of semen which can even fill up a milk cane.

He claims that the semen is then sold in The Democratic Republic of Congo and in Angola.

Kalonga (in green pant) says that women have not been spared and are also victims of wild and unsolicited sexual encounters by wizards who supposedly make love with them in their dreams.

He has since appealed to Parliamentarians to table the issue of witchcraft and urged the old women in the compound to go back to the villages they came from.

And another caller who identified himself as Japi from Kabobola compound, emphasized that men wake up in the morning to find their private parts with signs of unexplained lovemaking.