MAZABUKA MOURNS MULTI CHOICE FEES

SOME Mazabuka residents have expressed concern over the planned increment of DSTV and GOTV subscription fees by Multi choice.

Byta FM News learnt that effective April 1, 2024, DSTV Premier package will see an increase of K220 from the current K1, 200 to K1,420, while GOTV Super Plus bouquet will increase by K90 from K520 to K610.

But Andrew Hakaluba complains that the move is disappointing as the proposed hike is huge, saying people who depend on these platforms to access information will be highly affected.

Hakaluba has criticized the timing of the price hike, arguing that it comes after a national disaster when many residents are facing financial hardships and cannot afford such increments.

He has demanded that Multi Choice gives valid reasons on their decision to raise subscription fees.

And Mary Banda says Multi Choice should revisit the move, saying the increment is an added burden to some already struggling subscribers.

Attempts to get a comment from Multi Choice Public Relations Manager, Chilufya Mwelwa, proved unsuccessful as her phone went unanswered.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9