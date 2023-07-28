MAZABUKA WOMAN IN HOT SOUP FOR BREAKING WINDOW OF COUNCIL GRADER

A woman of Mazabuka’s Mulonga township on Thursday survived mob justice after she broke a window of a Tractor Loader Backhoe which belongs to the Mazabuka Municipal Council and was recently acquired using the Constituency Development Fund.

The incident is said to have happened as the Council TLB was demolishing illegal structures in a road near her house where she is believed to have constructed illegal structures on a land reserve.

Albertina Hachingwa, 55, is said to have stoned the earth moving equipment when the council was bringing down illegal structures built on the community road connecting Mulonga Extension to Nkabika.

The community members nearly clobbered the woman but quick intervention by community leaders saved Hachingwa who was later handed over to the Zambia Police where she is detained.

Mulonga Extension and Stage Two Chairperson Closewell Hanjalika tells Byta FM Zambia that Hachingwa who allegedly encroached the community road by planting fruit trees and constructing a shop, charged at the council equipment stoning it for demolishing the shop and uprooting the fruit trees she planted on the road.

He explains that the council workers were enforcing the order to demolish the structure on the road when she stoned the TLB, damaging its window.

And Mazabuka Municipal Council Public Relations Manager Caroline Simumba who confirmed the development says that the police have opened investigations on the matter.