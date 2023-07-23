Mbappe willing to sit out the entire season after being put up for sale by PSG

Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappé is reportedly prepared to sit out the entire 2023-24 season after PSG left him off their squad for a preseason tour of Japan and South Korea.

The French striker is currently contracted to the French giants until the summer of 2024 – but he has refused to sign an extension in Paris with reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, PSG believe Mbappé has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next offseason once his contract expires, which the club views as a “huge betrayal” since Mbappé previously said he wouldn’t leave for free.

This has led PSG’s owners to insist that he must be sold if he cannot agree to stay longer with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Earlier this week, a report from The Athletic suggested that PSG would listen to offers considerably lower than the £155m they paid to sign Mbappe from Monaco in 2017.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted it would be ‘impossible’ for Mbappe to leave for free.

He said: ‘We want him to stay but he can’t leave for free. There was a verbal agreement and he had discussed it in an interview. And I was really shocked to learn that he had decided to leave for free.

‘It’s very disappointing because Mbappe is a fantastic boy, a real gentleman and to leave for free, weakening the biggest club in France, it’s not him. When I heard the news, I was shocked and disappointed.

‘It’s for him to decide for himself next week, or at most in the next two weeks. And if he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is open.

‘It’s like that for him and everyone else. Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear.’