MBESUMA IS EXCITED ABOUT SON’S INCLUSION IN THE ZAMBIA U-17 SQUAD.

Collins Mbesuma, a former Chipolopolo star, has expressed his excitement over the inclusion of his son, Lineker Mbesuma, in the Zambia Under-17 squad that is competing at the Africa Cup in Algeria. Lineker, who is only 16 years old, was a late second-half substitute when Zambia lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their opening Group B match on Sunday evening.

In a recent interview, Mbesuma emphasized the need for support for his son, who is still a young player. He thanked the Football Association of Zambia, coaches, and supporters for believing in Lineker’s potential and selecting him to represent the nation at the Africa Cup at such a tender age.

“As parents, we are thrilled that Lineker has been selected to represent Zambia in the Africa Cup. We appreciate everyone who saw the potential in him,” Mbesuma said.

Mbesuma, however, pointed out that he has been reluctant to speak about his son to the media because he believes that Lineker is still very young and needs to be shielded from unnecessary pressure. He stated that he doesn’t believe in playing football in the media and that football is played on the pitch.

Lineker’s inclusion in the Zambia Under-17 squad has generated excitement among football fans in the country. Many are optimistic that Lineker will follow in his father’s footsteps and become a football star.

As Lineker continues to develop his skills on the pitch, he will undoubtedly benefit from the guidance and support of his father, who has achieved great success in his football career. Mbesuma’s message of support and encouragement for his son serves as an inspiration for parents and young players alike.