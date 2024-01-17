MDC MOURNS LT. GEN RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA

Wednesday, 17/01/2024

The Movement for Democratic Change MDC would like to express utmost sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family of Reverend Lieutenant General Ronald Shikapwasha who died shortly after a shooting incident in Lusaka on Monday.

Rev. Lt Gen Shikapwasha’s political life and cordial relationship with most members of the MDC spans back in the early days of the former ruling party, Movement for Multiparty Democracy MMD where he served in different ministerial portfolios until his retirement from active politics.

As a political party, we are deeply saddened at the demise of Rev Lt. Gen Shikapwasha following an unfortunate shooting incident that left him battling for his life at Maina Soko Military Hospital until the time of his death in the late hours of Monday.

We are hopeful that the Zambia Police Service will expeditiously investigate the shooting incident involving Rev. Lt. Gen Shikapwasha and handle the case as provided under the Laws of Zambia.

During his political career, Rev. Lt. Gen Shikapwasha held several ministerial positions under the MMD regime which include; Minister of Home Affairs (2003 – 2005), Minister of Foreign Affairs (2005 – 2006) as well as Minister of Information and Broadcasting (2008 – 2011).

Lt. Gen Shikapwasha also served as Zambia Air Force Commander under former President Dr. Frederick Chiluba and also once served as the first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s personal pilot as well as holding diplomatic posts in the 1980’s.

Rev. Lt. Gen Shikapwasha will be remembered as a patriotic Zambian of upright moral standing in society and had a passion to serve humanity and his country Zambia..

May the soul of the late Rev. Lt. Gen Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Shikapwasha Rest in Eternal Peace.

Issued by;

Ambassador Joyce Musenge

Acting Secretary General

Movement for Democratic Change MDC