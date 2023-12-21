MDC’S JOYCE MUSENGE SCOOPS ZCID-FPP CHAIRMANSHIP

Lusaka – 21st December, 2023.

Movement for Democratic Change MDC Acting Secretary General, Ambassador Joyce Mwaka Chembe Musenge has scooped chairmanship of the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) Forum for Political Parties (FPP).

Ambassador has retained the position in a tightly contested election beating closest contender, Jackson Silavwe who is President of opposition Golden Party Zambia.

In December 2021, Ambassador Musenge was elected Chairperson of the Forum for Political Parties during ZCID’s end of year meeting, a position she has retained for another 2 year mandate.

At this year’s election, Ambassador Musenge polled 24 votes against Jackson Silavwe who polled 11 votes.

As a political party, we would like to congratulate Ambassador Musenge on this landslide victory and as she continues Chairing ZCID’s Forum for Political Parties.

Her unmatched leadership credentials are testimony that the victory is well deserved and we have confidence that ZCID’s FPP is in capable hands under Ambassador Musenge’s leadership.

Ambassador Musenge poses a rich work history having served the country as Zambia’s Ambassador to Sweden and China prior to her appointment as Acting Secretary General of the MDC.

We wish her all the best as she executes her duties which we believe will be done with utmost dedication in pursuit of attaining the organization’s mandate.

Issued by;

Edmond Mbanga Miti

A/Media Director

Movement for Democratic Change – MDC