Meal Allowances Reinstatement Is A Clear Demonstration That UPND Govt Cares For The Education Sector- Mwiinde

MEAL ALLOWANCES REINSTATEMENT IS A CLEAR DEMONSTRATION THAT UPND GOVERNMENT CARES FOR THE EDUCATION SECTOR __ MWIINDE

……As he counsels the opposition leaders to always separate insults from constructive criticism in order to promote peace and unity amongst political players.

03/10/2022

UPND National Deputy Youth Chairperson for politics and mobilization Mr Trevor Mwiinde has described the 2023 National as progressive and achievable based on the outlined programs to be undertaken.

Mr Mwiinde said against all odds , the reinstatement of meal allowances at the University of Zambia and the Copperbelt university is a clear indication that the UPND Government and president Hakainde Hichilema understand that a country can only develop when it’s citizens are well enlightened through education.

He added that a meal allowance may mean nothing to others but to the student populace means alot more especially that it is through a meal allowance that others are able to have decent meal, decent accommodation and even pay part of their tuition fees and other needs.

Mr Mwiinde has called on the opposition to always use sober language and avoid using insults that may not be welcomed by the party officials.

He was speaking this when he featured on UNZA Radio Lusaka Star program today morning

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM