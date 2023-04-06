MEALIE MEAL MILLERS ‘CRY’ FOR FRA MAIZE

By Hector Simfukwe

Millers in Kitwe have complained of erratic supply of maize from the Food Reserve Agency -FRA.

The Millers told Copperbelt Minister ELISHA MATAMBO that they are not operating at full capacity while some have closed their plants due to lack of maize.

The millers said they keep on waiting for FRA to attend to them.

This was revealed when Mr MATAMBO visited various milling companies in Kitwe.

And Mr MATAMBO promised to engage FRA so that millers can have their maize.

The Minister however warned that government will not entertain millers who are over pricing mealie meal.

ZNBC