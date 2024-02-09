MEDIA STATEMENT ON THE TEACHERS RECRUITMENT IN KASEMPA, MUFUMBWE AND MUSHINDAMO DISTRICTS.

Nsakwa yaba Kaonde is a Non-Political Registered Cultural Association with the purpose to preserve and promote the Kaonde Culture and its Language in Zambia.

The National Committee for Nsakwa yaba Kaonde has in the past days received numerous complaints regarding the recent ended Teacher Recruitment Exercise in Kasempa, Mufumbwe and Mushindamo District where it has been alleged that most of the LOCAL RESIDENTS who applied to be employed where left out and people from other areas where considered under these Districts.

After thorough investigations into the allegations, we have established that indeed most of the local based applicants (Kaondes and Non Kaondes) in the three Districts including those that have been volunteering at various Schools were left out.

Nsakwa yaba Kaonde is questioning the criteria that the Ministry of Education used to employ Teachers in the just ended exercise.

We are earnestly appealing to the Minister of Education to immediately nullify the lists of announced names for Kasempa, Mufumbwe and Mushindamo.

We are further appealing to the Ministry of Education to probe the numbers of Teachers employed in the past three years in North Western Province that have left but still using the Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC) numbers for the Province.

For/behalf of Nsakwa yaba Kaonde