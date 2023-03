MEDIA STATEMENT PRESENTED BY PATRIOTIC FRONT VICE PRESIDENT

HON GIVEN LUBINDA ON 22ND MARCH 2023

– DIRECTOR OF CEREMONIES

– DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL, HON. NIXON CHILANGWA

– MEMBERS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

– LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION, HON BRIAN MUNDUBILE

– OPPOSITION CHIEF AND DEPUTY WHIPS; HON STEPHEN KAMPYONGO AND ANTHONY KASANDWE, RESPECTIVELY

– HON MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT,

– INVITED DISTINGUISHED GUESTS, AND

– MOST IMPORTANTLY MEMBERS OF THE PRESS

GOODMORNING.

AS YOU MAY ALL BE AWARE, ZAMBIA WILL HOLD TWO MAJOR ACTIVITIES IN THE NEXT TEN DAYS.

FIRST, ZAMBIA WILL CO-HOST THE SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY AND SECONDLY ZAMBIA WILL ALSO HOST A HIGH-LEVEL VISIT BY THE USA VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS.

THESE TWO EVENTS CAN NOT GO WITHOUT THE PATRIOTIC FRONT RAISING OUR DEEP SEATED CONCERNS ABOUT THEM.

HOWEVER, BEFORE WE STATE OUR PARTY POSITION AND THE DEEP CONCERNS THESE TWO ACTIVITIES HAVE RAISED IN THE NATION, WE WISH TO LAY THE FOUNDATION FIRST.

FOUNDATION

● PRESIDENT BIDEN APPROVED THE USA STRATEGY TOWARDS SUB-SAHARA AFRICA ISSUED IN AUGUST 2022. THIS IS A STRATEGY THAT FRAMES U.S. ENGAGEMENT WITH AFRICAN COUNTRIES AND SETS OUT FOUR CARDINAL OBJECTIVES THAT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REGARDS AS CRUCIAL IN ITS EFFORT TO DEEPEN RELATIONS WITH THE CONTINENT.

TWO OBJECTIVES ARE IMPORTANT TO HIGHLIGHT.

OBJECTIVE NO. 1 IS “FOSTER OPPENNESS AND OPEN SOCIETIES”

UNDER THIS OBJECTIVE THE US STATES AS FOLLOWS:

“THE UNITED STATES HAS AN ABIDING INTEREST IN ENSURING THE REGION REMAINS OPEN AND ACCESSIBLE TO ALL, AND THAT GOVERNMENTS AND PUBLICS ARE ABLE TO MAKE THEIR OWN POLITICAL CHOICES, CONSISTENT WITH INTERNATIONAL OBLIGATIONS. OPEN SOCIETIES ARE GENERALLY MORE INCLINED TO WORK IN COMMON CAUSE WITH THE UNITED STATES, ATTRACT GREATER U.S. TRADE AND INVESTMENT, PURSUE POLICIES TO IMPROVE CONDITIONS FOR THEIR CITIZENS, AND COUNTER HARMFUL ACTIVITIES BY THE PRC, RUSSIA, AND OTHER FOREIGN ACTORS”.

OBJECTIVE NO. 2 IS “DELIVER DEMOCRATIC AND SECURITY DIVIDENDS”

UNDER THIS OBJECTIVE THE US SATES AS FOLLOWS:

“THE UNITED STATES WILL SUPPORT AFRICAN DEMOCRACIES BY BACKING CIVIL SOCIETY, INCLUDING ACTIVISTS, WORKERS, AND REFORM-MINDED LEADERS; EMPOWERING MARGINALIZED GROUPS, SUCH AS LGBTQI+ INDIVIDUALS; CENTERING THE VOICES OF WOMEN AND YOUTH IN REFORM EFFORTS; AND DEFENDING FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS AS NECESSARY BUT INSUFFICIENT COMPONENTS OF VIBRANT DEMOCRACIES. THE UNITED STATES WILL SUPPORT DEMOCRATIC OPENINGS AND OPPORTUNITIES BY BUILDING ON THE PRESIDENTIAL INITIATIVE FOR DEMOCRATIC RENEWAL, THE SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY, AND THE YEAR OF ACTION”.

● PRESIDENT BIDEN SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 13988 OF JANUARY 20, 2021 ON ADVANCING EQUALITY FOR LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX INDIVIDUALS.

● FURTHER ON FEBRUARY 4, 2021, PRESIDENT BIDEN ISSUED THE PRESIDENTIAL MEMORANDUM ON ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX (LGBTQI+) PERSONS AROUND THE WORLD.

THE MEMORANDUM DIRECTS ALL U.S. EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENTS, EMBASSIES AND AGENCIES ENGAGED ABROAD TO ENSURE THAT U.S. DIPLOMACY AND FOREIGN ASSISTANCE PROMOTE AND PROTECT THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LGBTQI+ PERSONS AROUND THE WORLD.

THE STATE DEPARTMENT FURTHER ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL ALLOW U.S. EMBASSIES AND DIPLOMATIC OUTPOSTS TO FLY THE PRIDE FLAG ON THE SAME FLAGPOLE AS THE U.S. FLAG AT THEIR EMBASSIES OR CONSULATES.

AS ALL OF YOU MAY BE AWARE THE PRIDE FLAG ALSO KNOWN AS THE RAINBOW FLAG WHICH IS A SYMBOL OF LESBIAN, GAY BISEXUAL, AND TRANSGENDER (LGBT) PRIDE AND LGBT SOCIAL MOVEMENTS.

● ON 27TH APRIL 2022, THE USA CONGRESS PASSED H.R.7311 – A CONGRESS ACT COUNTERING MALIGN RUSSIAN ACTIVITIES IN AFRICA.

THE ACT DIRECTS THE SECRETARY OF STATE TO DEVELOP AND SUBMIT TO CONGRESS A STRATEGY AND IMPLEMENTATION PLAN OUTLINING UNITED STATES EFFORTS TO COUNTER THE SO-CALLED MALIGN INFLUENCE AND ACTIVITIES OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION AND ITS PROXIES IN AFRICA, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

THE ACT FURTHER STATES THAT THE US

(1) SHOULD REGULARLY ASSESS THE SCALE AND SCOPE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION’S INFLUENCE AND ACTIVITIES IN AFRICA THAT UNDERMINE UNITED STATES OBJECTIVES AND INTERESTS; AND

(2) DETERMINE HOW—

(A) TO ADDRESS AND COUNTER SUCH INFLUENCE AND ACTIVITIES EFFECTIVELY, INCLUDING THROUGH APPROPRIATE UNITED STATES FOREIGN ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS; AND

(B) TO HOLD ACCOUNTABLE THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION AND AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS AND THEIR OFFICIALS WHO ARE COMPLICIT IN AIDING SUCH MALIGN INFLUENCE AND ACTIVITIES.

IN ADDITION IT STATES THAT “THE REPORT REQUIRED … SHALL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

(A) AN ASSESSMENT OF THE SCOPE AND NATURE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION’S MALIGN INFLUENCE AND ACTIVITIES AND RELATED DIPLOMATIC, ECONOMIC, AND SECURITY PRIORITIES AND STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES OF SUCH ENGAGEMENT IN AFRICA, INCLUDING INFLUENCE AND ACTIVITIES THAT INVOLVE RUSSIAN PROXIES, SUCH AS RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS, RUSSIAN-FUNDED PRIVATE MILITARY CONTRACTORS, AND OTHER INDIVIDUALS AND ENTITIES DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY EMPLOYED BY OR FINANCIALLY OR POLITICALLY ASSOCIATED WITH RUSSIA AND ITS OFFICIALS, WHO ARE INVOLVED IN OR AID ACTIVITIES TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS—

(I) MANIPULATE AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS AND THEIR POLICIES, AS WELL AS THE PUBLIC OPINIONS AND VOTING PREFERENCES OF AFRICAN POPULATIONS AND DIASPORA GROUPS, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE UNITED STATES”;

WITH THIS BACKGROUND, I NOW WISH TO INFORM YOU AND THE NATION AT LARGE THAT:

● PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL CO-HOST THE SECOND SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY WITH THE GOVERNMENTS OF COSTA RICA, THE NETHERLANDS, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, AND REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, WHICH WILL BE HELD ON 29-30TH MARCH 2023.

● THIS SUMMIT WILL ASSEMBLE WORLD LEADERS IN A VIRTUAL, PLENARY FORMAT, FOLLOWED BY GATHERINGS IN EACH OF THE COUNTRIES WITH REPRESENTATIVES FROM GOVERNMENTS, CIVIL SOCIETY, AND THE PRIVATE SECTOR.

● THE UNITED STATES VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS WILL VISIT TANZANIA, ZAMBIA AND GHANA LATER THIS MONTH ON HER FIRST TRIP TO THE CONTINENT.

● HARRIS WILL BE THE LATEST AMONG 18 TOP AMERICAN OFFICIALS WHO HAVE VISITED THE CONTINENT SINCE JANUARY THIS YEAR.

PATRIOTIC FRONT POSITIONS ON THESE MATTERS

1. THE SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY VIS-À-VIS DEMOCRARCY AND GOOD GOVERNANCE IN ZAMBIA

WE HAVE EXPRESSED CONCERN THAT ZAMBIA HAS FAILED ON DELIVERING ON DEMOCRACY. EXAMPLES ARE ABOUND:

– OUR CANDIDATES ARE PREVENTED FROM TAKING PART IN ELECTIONS EITHER THROUGH LEGAL GYMNASTICS OR SIMPLY THROUGH WANTON VIOLENCE AS IN THE KABUSHI AND KWACHA CASES AND IN GWEMBE.

– OUR VOTERS ARE PREVENTED FROM PARTICIPATING IN VOTING THROUGH VIOLENCE AS WAS WITNESSED IN MWENSE AND SERENJE AND MANY OTHER PLACES

– OUR YOUTHS ARE PREVENTED FROM PARTICIPATING IN THE OBSERVANCE OF YOUTH DAY THROUGH VIOLENCE

– OUR MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT ARE FORCED OUT OF PARLIAMENT FOR RAISING IMPORTANT NATIONAL MATTERS AS WAS THE CASE OVER THE CONSTITUTIONAL BREACH DURING THE PRESENTATION OF THE NATIONAL BUDGET.

– OUR PEOPLE ARE DRIVEN TO FAR FLUNG AREAS TO ANSWERS CHARGES FOR OFFENCES ALLEDGED TO HAVE BEEN COMMITTED WITHIN THEIR DISTRICTS OF RESIDENCE. LOOK AT HOW HOLDING ELECTIONS IS NOT FULL DEMOCRACY IN ITSELF.

– THIS GOVERNMENT IS UNDERMINING DEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS AS DEMONSTRATED BY ITS ACTIONS TO TRANSFER OF OVERSIGHT INSTITUTIONS SUCH AS THE ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION AS GAZETTED NOTICE 1123.

– PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS INTERFERING WITH PROCUREMENT PROCESSES IN FERTILISER PURCHASES AND OTHERS AS CONFIRMED BY HIS OWN MEDIA STATEMENT…

– SIMILARLY THE RULE OF LAW IS UNDER ASSAULT AS SEEN WHERE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES HAVE BEEN TURNED INTO WEAPONS AGAINST CITIZENS AND INSTITUTIONS SUCH THE AUDITOR GENERAL’S OFFICE.

2. AFRICA’S POSITION ON USA FOREIGN POLICY IN AFRICA.

THE SOUTHERN AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY (SADC), DURING ITS 42ND ORDINARY SUMMIT OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT HELD ON 17 AND 18 AUGUST AT THE PARLIAMENT BUILDING IN KINSHASA, VEHEMENTLY EXPRESSED THEIR COLLECTIVE OPPOSITION TO A PROPOSED UNITED STATES LAW ON COUNTERING RUSSIAN INFLUENCE AND ACTIVITIES IN AFRICA-THE “COUNTERING MALIGN RUSSIAN ACTIVITIES IN AFRICA ACT”.

FURTHER THE SADC EXTRAORDINARY TROIKA SUMMIT HELD IN NAMIBIA ON 31ST JANUARY 2023 ADOPTED THE DRAFT AFRICAN UNION DECLARATION AGAINST THE USA ‘COUNTERING MALIGN RUSSIAN ACTIVITIES IN AFRICA ACT’ AND URGED MEMBER STATES TO COMMUNICATE SADC’S POSITION, AND REAFFIRMED THE SADC POLICY STANCE OF NON-ALIGNMENT ON CONFLICTS OUTSIDE THE CONTINENT AND THE REGION AT MULTILATERAL FORA.

WE AS THE PATRIOTIC FRONT HAVE ADOPTED THE POSITION OF SADC AND REJECT THIS LAW THAT IS PRESCRIBING THE BILATERAL RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA.

FURTHER THE STANCE TAKEN BY THE USA FOREIGN POLICY ON AFRICA TO WRESTLE WITH CHINA OVER AFRICA IS HOSTILE POLICY.

AS DEMONSTRATED ABOVE, BOTH ZAMBIA AND SADC HAVE ALWAYS PRACTICED A NON-ALIGNED POLICY THAT WORKED WITH BOTH THE WEST AND THE EAST.

AND THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT SHOULD NOT ALLOW ITSELF TO ABANDON THIS POLICY THAT HAS SERVED THE COUNTRY WELL IN THE PAST.

WE WROTE TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE OVER THIS MATTER AND REMIDED HIM THAT ALL HIS SIX PREDECESSORS MAINTAINED THE POLICY OF NON-ALIGNMENT FOR THE GOOD OF ZAMBIA. INSTEAD HE WENT AHEAD AND TOOK SIDES IN A WAR IN WHICH ZAMBIA HAS AND SHOULD NOT HAVE ANY ROLE. HE UP TO NOW HAS PERSISTED AT LOOKING IN ONLY ONE DIRECTION – THE WEST AGAINST THE EAST.

SHOULD AMERICA BE DICTATING TO US THE RULES UNDER WHICH WE SHALL ENGAGE WITH OTHER COUNTRIES? SHOULD AMERICA CHOOSE OUR ALLIES FOR US? ARE WE NOT SOVERIEGN ENOUGH TO DETERMINE WITH WHO AND HOW WE SHOULD ENGAGE? IF AMERICA AN GIVE ITSELF THE RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DEMOCRACTIC ACTIVITIES OF AFRICA, WHAT GIVES IT THE RIGHT TO CURTAIL OTHER COUNTRIES FROM DOING THE SAME?

TO THIS END I WISH TO QUOTE WHAT JOE BIDEN SAID ABOUT AFRICA ON 5TH FEBRUARY 2021 AT THE AFICAN UNION SUMMIT:

“WE BELIEVE IN THE NATIONS OF AFRICA, IN THE CONTINET-WIDE SPIRIT OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND INNOVATION, AND THROUGH THE CHALLENGES AHEAD, ALTHOUGH THEY ARE GREAT, THERE IS NO DOUBT THAT OUR NATIONS, OUR PEOPLE, THE AFIRCAN UNION – WE’RE UP TO THE TASK”

INDEED AFRICANS ARE UP TO THE TASK – WE CAN DETERMINE OUR OWN DESTINY AND WE ARE MORE THAN CAPABLE OF CHOOSING FRIENDS WITHOUT BEING LECTURED TO BY AMERICA. WE DO NOT NEED AN AMERICAN LAW TO GOVERN OUR INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS.

MY FELLOW COUNTRY MEN AND WOMEN, WE WENT FUTHER TO ADVISE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AGAINST ALLOWING THE SEETING UP OF THE AMERICAN AFRICAN COMMAND CENTRE (AFRICOM). THIS TOO FELL ON DEAF EARS AND HE WENT AHEAD AND SIGNED THE MOU WHICH HE HAS KEPT SECRET TO DATE.

WE ASKED HIM TO MAKE PUBLIC THE MOU HE ENTERED INTO WITH AMERICA ALONGSIDE THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO ON THE EXPLOITATION OF THE CAR BATTERY VALUE CHAIN. ON THAT TOO HE HAS REMAINED TOTALLY SECRETIVE.

IS IT A WONDER THEREFORE THAT ZAMBIA, OF ALL COUNTRIES IN AFRICA HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO CO-HOST THE SECOND DEMOCRACY SUMMIT?

3. LGBTQI POSITION

WE WILL NOT ALLOW AS A PEOPLE, FOR THE USA TO IMPOSE ITS VALUES IN ZAMBIA. SINCE BOTH BILATERAL RELATIONS AND FOREIGN ASSISTANCE IS BEING TIED TO LGBTQI+RIGHTS, ZAMBIA MAY HAVE TO REVIEW ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE USA AS THE COUNTRY SHOULD NOT ABANDON ITS NORMS, NATIONAL VALUES, RELIGIOUS AND CULTURAL STANDING TO PLEASE THE AMERICANS.

IT IS THE DUTY OF EVERY ZAMBIAN TO DEFEND OUR CULTURAL AND CHRISTIAN VALUES WHICH ARE ENSHRINED IN OUR REPUBLICAN CONSTITUTION.

WE NOTE THAT SOME PEOPLE WHO WERE ALLEGED TO HAVE LEAD A DEMONSTRATION ON LGBTQI RIGHTS IN LUSAKA RECENTLY WERE ARRESTED AND ARE APPEARING IN COURT. IN SIMILAR VEIN WE CALL UPON PRESIDENT HAKAINDE TO INFORM THE ORGANISERS OF THE SUMMIT AS WELL AS HIS CO-HOSTS THAT LGBTQI PRACTICES IN ZAMBIA ARE AGAINST THE LAW AND SHOULD THEREFOR NOT BE PART OF THE AGENDA OF ANY PART OF THE SUMMIT.

CONCLUSION

WE WILL BE HOLDING A SERIES OF EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES TO RAISE AWARENESS OVER THIS ISSUES AND TO ENSURE THAT THE USA VICE PRESIDENT MS. KAMALA HARRIS GETS THE POSITION.

WE HAVE BEGAN TO ENGAGE OTHER STAKEHOLDERS AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS OF LIKE MIND TO FOSTER THIS POSITION.

WE CALL UPON ALL WELL MEANING ZAMBIANS TO STAND UP IN THE DEFENCE OF ZAMBIA’S SOVERIEGNITY AND TO DEFEND IT CULTURAL NORMS AND VALUES. ENDS