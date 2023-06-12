Meek Mill expressed his excitement about Elon Musk’s latest idea for Twitter on the social media platform, Friday. Musk had posted about paying creators for advertisements ran in the replies to their posts. In response, Meek suggested he might be done with Instagram for good.

“In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M,” Musk wrote. “Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count.” Meek quote-tweeted the post with the caption: “I’m about to cut instagram fully off! Lol.”

Meek Mill In Concert

Despite the recent praise, Meek hasn’t always spoken favorably of Twitter. Back in December 2022, he condemned the site in a different post. “Ima deactivate Twitter forever and go to a new social where it’s more good vibes based off building, creating and motivation,” he wrote at the time. “Whoever run my shit turn this off forever … ima takeover my YouTube account to replace me interacting with supports! Too many bots and weird people.”

Meek has also attempted to get into business with Musk on Twitter. After Musk purchased the platform, Meek wrote on the site: “Elon musk let us invest in Twitter with you ‘big homie.’” Musk didn’t respond to the post. Check out Meek’s latest attempt at interacting with the billionaire on Twitter below.

Meek Mill Praises Elon Musk

I’m about to cut instagram fully off! Lol https://t.co/AvJIsoXr78 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 9, 2023

Outside of social media, Meek Mill recently traveled to Georgia to perform at Rick Ross’ car show. He, along with Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and more celebrities were in attendance. Meek also celebrated his 36th birthday on a private jet back in May.