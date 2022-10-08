Meek Mill Goes Off On Kanye West: ‘It’s Like You Hate Your Own People’

Meek Mill is speaking out in the wake of Ye’s “White Lives Matter” controversy.

Following criticism from Diddy and Boosie Badazz, the Philly rapper is the latest to take Ye to task. In a post on his Instagram Story, Meek said he can no longer sit back and watch Ye go against his own.

“I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god!” he began. “And came home and watched him shit on my name and brand like nothing… I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna shit on street Ni**as you just said it to boosie…”

He shared a clip from a 2019 interview Ye did with Big Boy where he seemingly criticized Meek. “The culture has you focused so much on fu**ing somebody bitch and pulling up in a foreign and rapping about things that could get you locked up and then saying you about prison reform,” Ye said, a possible reference to Meek’s REFORM Alliance.

Meek continued to blast Ye for his antics. “It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame… ion need no verses from no ni**as because I been hot since 13.”

He added, “@justinlaboy don’t invite me to none of them weird ass parties wit bro … I go off person not fame for money…Speaking from a nia that been buying support ye since he came out .. but what you be doing for fame driving you crazy … look how hard you came at me nias know I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people.”

He also cited Ye’s lack of support for Vory, who appeared on DONDA. “You ain’t even post @vory album after all that work he did for you and he look up to you,” Meek said while questioning Ye’s public support for Jack Harlow.

“You made sure you said Jack Harlow was the hottest in Kentucky overlooked EST [Gee] and Vory,” added Meek.

It’s been a drama-filled week for Ye. After debuting his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week, he faced backlash from his peers including Diddy, Jaden Smith, and Boosie Badazz.

Ye didn’t take kindly to the criticism and fired back, unleashing on both Diddy and Boosie. “Never call me with no bullshit like that again unless you ready to green light me. Cause anybody who got on that tee is me,” he told Puff while taunting Boosie: “COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP.”

Read Boosie’s response below.