MEET ‘BARBEQUE’ THE GANG LEADER TRYING TO TAKE OVER HAITI

Once a police officer, now a notorious gang leader, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizie, head of the “G9 and Family” alliance, emerges as a dominant force in Haiti.

Sanctioned by the UN for human rights abuses, including a fuel blockade, he’s become a pivotal figure amidst the country’s chaos, demanding change at the highest levels.

With escalating violence, Port-au-Prince has fallen under his gang’s dominion.