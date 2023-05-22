HE ALSO GAVE THE GIFT….

Meet Bernard Mwiya the Rich Cattle King Of Namwala

Bernard Mwiya only went up to Grade 7, but he now boasts he could send his children to London for school if he wanted to because of the wealth he has accumulated in cattle.



According to the veterinary department, the district has a cattle population of around 140,000.



And Mwiya is one of the big ranchers supplying hundreds of animals every year to Zambeef and Star Beef that end up as beef on dinner plates of many homes in the urban areas.



About two years ago, Mwiya sold 600 animals at a go just to, as he puts it, “to give myself a pension.”

He earned about K2 million from that sale and spent it on houses and vehicles.

Source: Zambia Daily-Mail. JULY 2021