Meet SABC’s Nomsa Chabeli, the marketing guru behind the South African World Cup 2010 bid

Meet Nomsa Chabeli; she is a leading black marketing executive who recently got appointed as the head of South Africa’s state broadcaster, SABC. With a career spanning over two decades, she has occupied several positions in different organizations.

One such organization is multi-nationals MTN and MultiChoice, all headquartered in South Africa. She served as brand manager at MTN and was the General Manager of Marketing at the MultiChoice Group, serving as marketing director of SuperSport and later for DStv. Aside from these companies, she has also worked at SAB, Brand South Africa, GCIS, and Edcon, according to my broadband.

At MTN, she led the company to win the most valuable brand in South Africa in 2022 and was named the 2022 Brand of the Year in the Brand Finance South Africa 100 report.

“Some of her career highlights include leading the marketing and communications for the successful 2010 World Cup Bid that resulted in South Africa’s confirmation as the host country, marketing director of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003, and the development and execution of South Africa’s communications and marketing strategy for various Davos World Economic Forums,” the SABC said.

“She also has a credible history of developing persuasive and highly influential brand messaging that attracts a diverse customer population while also being adept at overseeing market intelligence activities to identify market trends, customer behaviours and emerging technologies.”

Speaking on her latest promotion, Chabeli said she was truly honored and excited to join the SABC as its new group chief executive officer (GCEO).

“This organisation holds a rich legacy of public service through broadcasting, and I am committed to advancing its mission and intensifying efforts to significantly improve revenue generation and lay the foundation for enduring success,” Chabeli said.

In her new role, Chabeli will spearhead the strategic vision and operational excellence across the entire SABC Group. “This appointment reflects SABC’s commitment to maintaining excellence in broadcasting and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse audience,” the broadcaster said.

IOL News has reported that the SABC is struggling and hence Chabeli has a difficult task to get it profitable once more. The national broadcaster was looking at getting some $80 million in additional funding from the government earlier this month but its request was denied.

Chabeli holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Henley Business School and is currently completing a Masters in Digital Business at Wits Business School