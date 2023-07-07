MEET SARAH THE GRANNY WHO RAISED THE LEGEND LUCKY DUBE AND GET TO KNOW A FEW ABOUT HIM

Born on the 3rd of August 1964 in Ermelo, now Mpumalanga, South Africa, Lucky’s parents were separated even before he was born. His mother called him LUCKY. He has two siblings Thandi and Patrick but he spent his childhood with his grandmother, Sarah.

In a 1999 interview, he described his grandmother as “His Greatest Love who multiplied things to make him responsible as he grew up”.

As a child Lucky worked as a gardener. At 18 he joined his cousin’s band playing local Zulu Pop (mbaqanga) but recorded his first reggae album “Rasta Never Die” in 1984 selling only 4000 units.

He went on to release his second reggae album “Think about the children” which went platinum and made his popular in South Africa.

He described Rastafarianism as “consciousness” which was not defined by smoking marijuana and wearing dreadlocks. For those who didn’t know, Lucky never smoked or did drugs. He felt it was a way to genuinely inspire the young ones positively.

On 18th of October 2007, he was shot dead by carjackers driving in his Chrysler 300C shortly after dropping his children at their uncle’s house. Five men were sentenced to life in prison for his death.

Lucky’s music and Legacy remains fresh especially in the Minds of his Fans.

Credited to This Is Bendel