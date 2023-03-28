Meet Zambia’s 27-year-old millionaire!

It’s rising against all odds. When the majority of young people are still pursuing their dreams and attempting to make a living, Immanuel Mwanza, who is 27 years old, is a millionaire and the most successful person under 30 in Zambia. Many people would describe his life as a fairy tale novel, but how did he achieve success?

Being proactive, having integrity, confidence, and courage are among his personal values. Over fear, he has opted for hope. He relocated from the Copperbelt to Lusaka in 2013, finished high school at Chiwala Secondary School in Ndola in 2012, and started working as a waiter like any other school leaver seeking employment prior to enrolling in tertiary education.

Immanuel began as a “soul trader,” buying and reselling goods on a Zambian website called “Let’s Talk Ama Sample” before transferring his orders to eBay using the money he had saved from his previous job as a waiter at Manda Hill while he waited to be admitted to the University of Zambia to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with Economics.

Working alone is challenging. Even geniuses need to work with others who share their passion for the project they have devoted their lives to. Immanuel has collaborated with numerous individuals who were willing to share their dreams with him, but in the end, it was his partners who helped him establish the well-known brand E-Mark at the age of 18. By providing customers with the most accessible high-quality tech products at the most reasonable prices, E-mark now promotes digital inclusion.

Through that business, he began to establish connections, which led to his 2015 trip to China. He was one of those people who wanted to succeed in school, despite the fact that he had to go through many trials to build his business, which to him cannot be put in one basket. Even his family members did not see him as someone who was business-minded.

Immanuel is a prime example of how your life can occasionally be defined by something other than where you were born or where you came from. He was born into a family of five in Luanshya’s Mpatamato Township and received his primary education there. Immanuel claimed that his father was still able to provide for his family with three meals a day despite working multiple jobs that required numerous responsibilities as a driver or minor.

He has previously been detained three times for selling stolen phones. True winners keep going despite criticism. A certain amount of opposition is a great help to a man. In opposition to the wind, kites rise. Oak trees thrive higher up the hill where the wind blows more forcefully, forcing the roots to grow stronger. “There is no tree that the wind has not shaken,” the Greek philosopher once said.

Although he originally intended to become a lawyer, Immanuel is now a successful businessman and CEO who serves as an inspiration to many. He doesn’t even consume alcohol, and his company, E-Mark, also invited rapper and influencer Cassper Nyovest of South Africa, who recently opened a store in Lusaka.

“We recognise that our growth over the years can only be attributed to your unwavering support and the value that we place on you, our esteemed customers. We are because you are! The new E-Mark store is an indicator of our commitment to expand reach, drive innovation, and deliver a positive impact on the market. The store has been carefully designed to offer a world-class customer experience.” Immanuel said this on his social media post.

Even the Bible says, ‘Do you see a man skilled in his work? According to Proverbs 22:29, “He will serve before kings but not before lowly men.” In other words, those who perform their jobs well are promoted to the most responsible and fulfilling positions.

Even though it might appear that the critics are correct at times, things will change for the better sooner or later. Your choice is whether to blend in with the crowd or stand out as someone who sought out excellence.

By Walusungu Silweya

March 28, 2023

©️NKANI