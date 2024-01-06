Meghan Markle reportedly tried to arrange a meeting with King Charles: ‘Wants some answers’

Meghan Markle is said to be seeking explanations from King Charles regarding the perceived disparate treatment she and Prince Harry have faced compared to other royal family members.

Royal expert Neil Sean suggests that the Duchess of Sussex has attempted to arrange a meeting with her father-in-law to address her concerns.

“Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King,” Sean said in a YouTube video. “She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one-to-one to explain exactly the problems she’s encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy.”

According to Sean, Markle is reportedly angered by the perceived double standards in public scrutiny. Sean claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is upset that she and Prince Harry face criticism for interviews and public projects, while other royals, like Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, engage in similar activities without backlash, according to the New York Post.

Markle is said to be particularly bothered by Fergie’s appearances on shows like “This Morning” and “Loose Women,” where she promotes herself as the Duchess of York, sells books, and potentially does advertisements—all while being associated with the Royal Family.

“Meghan and Harry seemingly don’t understand why it’s a different rule for her.”

After stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and relocating to the United States permanently, Harry and Markle have openly discussed their challenges with royal life through various projects. This includes Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” their revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan.”

The couple, married in 2018, faced criticism for divulging private details about their relationships within the royal family. Despite this, there is speculation, according to royal biographer Tom Quinn, that the Sussexes might return to royal duties, with only one stipulation standing in the way.

“I think it’s possible that Meghan could return but I think she would physically have to live in England and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the royal family does best,” Quinn told the Daily Express last month.

“I don’t think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the royal family to completely change. They just can’t do it, I just don’t think they will,” he added.

