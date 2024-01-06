Members are discussing options, but leadership is determined to reclaim PF – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Members are discussing options, but leadership is determined to reclaim PF – Emmanuel

Chairperson for information and publicity Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba says he is aware that PF members are actively looking at options but insisted that the leadership is firm and is not decamping from the party.

And opposition chief whip Anthony Mumba says he has no doubt in his mind that what suspended party chairman Davies Chama said is the truth.

Speaking to Daily Revelation on Chama’s remarks that former president Edgar Lungu’s camp was exploring forming another political party, Ambassador Mwamba said no one is… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/members-are-discussing-options-but-leadership-is-determined-to-reclaim-pf-emmanuel