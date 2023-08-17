MEMORIAL FOR THE LATE ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT HIS EXCELLENCY LEVY PATRICK

MWANAWASA SC SET FOR SATURDAY 19TH AUGUST,2023.

Saturday 19th August 2023 marks the fifteenth(15)anniversary of the passing on of His

Excellency Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, the third President of the Republic of Zambia.

On this day family, close friends, political associates, work mates,and people from all works

of life will be expected to reflect on the life, vision, works, and, in life and in office, as President, how he impacted on their lives.

In Lusaka,family and friends will gather at 10hrs at the Presidential Memorial Park resting

place to pay theirrespect and place their wreath at the tomb.

The members of the public are urged to feel free to come and join this entourage. That upcountryand beyond could also pay their respect by merely giving thought to the life of

this illustrious son of the soil.

Issued by

Dr.Moses Banda, Chairman of the Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Foundation

0977770104