MERCY COWHAM’S LAWYERS SENT BACK FOR BEING LATE TO COURT

By Correspondent Reporter

LAWYERS representing Mercy Cowham in a matter she has dragged former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to court for paternity of her children were yesterday sent back after reporting late for the case.

Lawyers from TMS of Kabulonga in Reedbuck road arrived at Court 15 minutes after the status conference had already stated to chat the way forward on the DNA test.

At this point, the Court heard that Mercy could not manage to pay for DNA, and wanted Lusambo to bare the cost of the whole process.

According to the initial agreement, Lusambo and Mercy had agreed to share the cost, before she changed her mind saying she didn’t have money for the tests.

Mercy wanted the DNA tests to be carried out from the UK and the other one from South Africa, but thay she did not have money to cater for the cost.

As the status conference was going on in Chambers, the court was informed that Mercy’s lawyers have come but High Court Judge, Justice Kombe asked them to go back as they were late and adjourned the matter to 12th June, 2023 for determination.