Michael Jordan opens clinic in his hometown for patients with no health insurance

Basketball legend and billionaire business mogul Michael Jordan recently opened a third medical clinic in North Carolina to cater to uninsured or underinsured patients after donating $10 million for the project.

Jordan, 61, had the honor of opening the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in his hometown of Wilmington. The Chicago Bulls legend and Novant Health have so far partnered to open three clinics of such nature in North Carolina.

The clinics offer “comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and other support services,” Novant Health said in a statement on May 7. “Many of the Charlotte patients never had a primary care provider before they were welcomed into the Michael Jordan clinics.”

The statement also said patients have “praised the clinic teams for helping restore health and provide a sense of hope.” “Dedicated primary care services are having a tremendous impact on people’s lives – one man received treatment for an urgent heart problem and another got the help he needed to turn his life around,” the statement added.

The recently opened 7,800-square-foot clinic has 12 patient rooms. The facility will also run between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

“Everyone is worthy of access to quality health care, no matter where you live or if you have insurance,” Jordan said. “I’m truly inspired by the many powerful stories of people who are now thriving thanks to the support of our Charlotte medical clinics. I am confident Novant Health’s new clinic will positively impact individuals and families throughout Wilmington. I’m profoundly grateful to help make this day happen for my hometown.”

The opening of the first facility in 2019 was an emotional one for Jordan as he was in tears while delivering his speech, Face2Face Africa reported. Upon opening, the first clinic had served over 3,000 patients and was also used as a screening and testing center for COVID-19 early in the year, conducting over 13,000 tests.

“We are tremendously grateful to Michael Jordan for his philanthropic support of our efforts to close health equity gaps,” said Ann Caulkins, senior vice president, Novant Health, and president, Novant Health foundations.

“The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medicine Clinics in Charlotte provided more than 9,000 patient visits last year and are delivering profound benefits in the community. We’re excited to expand this model in Wilmington, where the clinic team will provide life-changing care.”