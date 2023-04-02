MICHELLE KAZALA JOINS THE RACE TO THE PATRIOTIC FRONT PRESIDENTIAL RACE

…..as she states that women must take up key positions in governance for the style of their leadership has already been demonstrated in motherhood care given to men and children in a family setup….

Sunday, 2nd April, 2023

A better democracy is a democracy where women do not only have the right to vote and to elect but to be elected. Meet Mrs Michael Phiri Kazala, a Mother, a wife, a politician, a businesswoman and philanthropist, and the first female Patriotic Front Presidential candidate.

“While the PF men fight for the PF party Presidency gender sensitivity has knocked on the door of Patriotic Front Party From reliable sources Honourable Mcc Michelle Phiri Kazala has equally expressed interest to take up the party Presidency as a woman President..”

Honourable MCC Michelle Phiri Kazala believes women must take up key positions in governance for the style of their leadership has already been demonstrated in motherhood care given to men and children in a family setup..watch the space..true democracy in Patriotic Front Party…women in Power will see Zambia a better place for motherly care of equity.

Women’s political participation is a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and genuine democracy. It facilitates women’s direct engagement in public decision-making and is a means of ensuring better accountability to women.

Political accountability to women begins with increasing the number of women in decision-making positions, but it cannot stop there. What is required are gender-sensitive governance reforms that will make all elected officials more effective at promoting gender equality in public policy and ensuring their implementation.