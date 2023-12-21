MIGUNA MIGUNA PREDICTS RUTO LOSING POWER IN 2027 ELECTION

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has stated that he believes President William Ruto will not secure re-election in the upcoming 2027 elections.

On Wednesday, December 20, in a released statement, Miguna Miguna remarked that when the 2027 elections arrive, President William Ruto’s eloquence and extensive foreign travels may not be remembered by many Kenyans.

As per the outspoken lawyer, Miguna Miguna, he asserted that the voting pattern in Kenya for the upcoming elections would be shaped by factors such as poverty, unemployment, and the prevailing high rate of corruption within the Kenya Kwanza government.

He issued a caution to the leader of Kenya Kwanza, advising a change in leadership style before the next electoral cycle.

“I can assure you that in 2027 and beyond, Kenyans will not remember, recognise, or be impressed by President William Ruto’s eloquence, frequent foreign trips, or Kaunda suits. They will remember only their hunger, poverty, unemployment, and the cascading astronomical scale of corruption. Don’t ever say I didn’t warn you,” Miguna said.

Miguna Miguna’s projection, predicting President William Ruto’s electoral challenges in 2027, contrasts with his recent statement where he declared his intention to vote for the Kenya Kwanza government in the upcoming polls.

On December 7, the outspoken lawyer, despite having sworn in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president after the 2017 elections, cautioned Kenyans against questioning his decision to support Ruto instead of Odinga.

Nevertheless, Miguna Miguna clarified that despite his intention to vote for the Kenya Kwanza government in the 2027 polls, he would persist in condemning what he perceives as atrocities committed by President William Ruto’s administration.

This indicates that while he may support the government electorally, he remains critical of certain actions or policies attributed to the leadership.

“No. I will never support Raila. That doesn’t mean I will turn a blind eye to any violations committed by William Ruto, and I haven’t,” he said.