Miles, group have no locus standi to cause by-elections – Changala

Activist Brebner Changala has said that individuals that want to cause parliamentary by-elections following the expulsions of some Patriotic Front members of parliament have no locus standi to push for that agenda.

In an interview, Changala said that the people pushing for the agenda to ensure that some Patriotic Front members of parliament are expelled and, subsequently, by-elections are held are selfish individuals who have no legitimacy to cause a by-election.

He said that the Miles Sampa faction has no mandate to push for an agenda aimed at causing some parliamentary by-elections, because legitimacy is drawn from majority members of a particular grouping or society.

"An illegality is an illegality. But unfortunately people in this country want to glorify some illegalities. The Miles Sampa PF faction has no legitimacy to cause a parliamentary by-election. Miles Sampa and his cohorts have no locus standi to cause parliamentary by-elections, following the alleged legal or illegal expulsions of members of parliament. Unfortunately even some media houses have been glorifying some illegalities happening in the Patriotic Front…