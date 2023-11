Miles is willing to talk – Chama … I have been engaging him before and after his convention

Miles Sampa is willing to talk, please talk to him, says suspended PF national Chairman Davies Chama.

And Chama said former president Edgar Lungu made pronouncements that he was coming to save the party, but nothing concrete has been done one month after he made that… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/miles-is-willing-to-talk-chama-i-have-been-engaging-him-before-and-after-his-convention/