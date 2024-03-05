MILES SAMPA APPOINTS CHADIZA PF MP AS PARTY VICE PRESIDENT FOR MOBILISATION

Feb. 29, 2024

THE PATRIOTIC FRONT CONGRATULATES HON DAKA

The Patriotic Front Party wishes to congratulate Hon Jonathan Daka on his

appointment as Vice President – Mobilization , under the rebranded leadership of Hon

Miles Sampa.

Born from a chewa father and a ngoni mother, Jonathan Daka grew up in the streets of

chipata district. He did his secondary school at chipata day school in chipata district

and later went to do civil engineering at the university of Zambia and graduated in 1998.

He then formed his own company as civil engineering consultant and has for the past

15years done alot of construction jobs across the country.

Hon Daka’s civil engineering proffesion put him in contact with Michael Sata, who he

worked with very well in many government projects. It was the closeness and

relationship that he built with Sata that pushed him to pursue the path of politics.

Hon Jonathan Daka is currently member of Parliament for chadiza Constituency in the

Eastern province of Zambia.

With his background, the party has no question that his appointment has come at the

right time and he would no doubt deliver to the expectation of the party.

Hazel Saliya Kapeta

Information and Publicity

Chairperson