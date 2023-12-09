MILES SAMPA GROUP WONT SUCCEED – Steven Chungu

MILES SAMPA GROUP WONT SUCCEED – CHUNGU

Former Government Chief Whip and Luanshya Member of Parliament Steven Chungu says the expulsion of nine PF Members of Parliament from the former ruling party by the Miles Sampa faction is vague.

Mr. Chungu says the alleged expulsion of nine PF Members of Parliament is an exercise in futility.

Those reportedly expelled are Pambashe MP Ronald Chitotela, Kawambwa MP Nickson Chilangwa, Lunte MP Mutototwe Kafwaya, Shiwa Ng’andu MP Steven Kampyongo, Chitambo MP Remember Mutale, Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile, Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe, Mulenga Fube for Chilubi and Lupososhi MP Musonda Mpankata.

But Mr Chungu charged that Mr. Sampa’s attempt to grab PF won’t work.

He noted that it was wrong for the other PF faction secretary general to even write exculpation letters when the matter of PF leadership was in court.

Mr Chungu further said that without political external forces ,the wrangles in PF would not be there.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chungu said it was sad that the UPND were doing the same wrong things the PF did.

He advised the UPND just to work on fixing the economy as they promised prior to the 2021 general elections.