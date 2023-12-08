Miles Sampa has never forgiven Edgar Lungu and those around him for “stealing” his presidency in 2015- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes:

PF2 President, Miles Sampa, has expelled some PF1 Members of Parliament from the party. Well, he is trying to expel them, if the courts, where this will also surely end up, allow him to. I hope they won’t, but hey.

Sampa’s strategy is absolutely baffling, if indeed he is still interested in PF being a viable part. So he expels the MPs, then what? Causes bye elections? Which he thinks he will win???

Or is the idea, like it looks, to just destroy PF?

Why?

My guess, and may I stress this is pure conjecture, but pretty logical one, is that either

1. Miles Sampa has never forgiven Edgar Lungu and those around him for “stealing” his presidency is 2015. He is therefore finding deep satisfaction in vengefully bending principles of democracy at EL’s expense.

2. UPND’s desire to politically annihilate EL, has found a meeting of purpose with Miles’ revenge game. Miles is doing the dirty work for them.

Either way, it is difficult to see how Mr Sampa can claim he expects PF to come out of what he is doing as a going concern.