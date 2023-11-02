MILES SAMPA IS DANGEROUS FOR ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY- Daimone Siulapwa

By Daimone Siulapwa Miles Sampa’s actions are detrimental to Zambia’s democracy. His greed and desire for political power have led him to undermine the principles of democracy and disregard the rule of law. It is essential that we remember him as the person who played a significant role in damaging our democratic system.
We should not shy away from expressing our disapproval of what Miles Sampa and his sponsors are attempting to achieve.
As peace-loving Zambians, it is our duty to stand up against the blatant erosion of democracy by individuals who are willing to do anything to gain or hold on to political power.
The importance of upholding the rule of law cannot be overstated. It is the foundation of a functioning democracy and ensures that the rights and freedoms of every citizen are protected.
By challenging the actions of those who seek to undermine democracy, we are defending the principles that our nation was built upon.
Let us unite as Zambians and peacefully protest against the assault on our democracy.
Our voices must be heard, and our determination to preserve the rule of law should not waver.
Together, we can make a difference and ensure that the integrity of our democracy is upheld.
We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.