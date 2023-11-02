MILES SAMPA IS DANGEROUS FOR ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY- Daimone Siulapwa

MILES SAMPA IS DANGEROUS FOR ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY

By Daimone Siulapwa

Miles Sampa’s actions are detrimental to Zambia’s democracy. His greed and desire for political power have led him to undermine the principles of democracy and disregard the rule of law. It is essential that we remember him as the person who played a significant role in damaging our democratic system.

We should not shy away from expressing our disapproval of what Miles Sampa and his sponsors are attempting to achieve.

As peace-loving Zambians, it is our duty to stand up against the blatant erosion of democracy by individuals who are willing to do anything to gain or hold on to political power.

The importance of upholding the rule of law cannot be overstated. It is the foundation of a functioning democracy and ensures that the rights and freedoms of every citizen are protected.

By challenging the actions of those who seek to undermine democracy, we are defending the principles that our nation was built upon.

Let us unite as Zambians and peacefully protest against the assault on our democracy.

Our voices must be heard, and our determination to preserve the rule of law should not waver.

Together, we can make a difference and ensure that the integrity of our democracy is upheld.