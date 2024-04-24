Miles Sampa Is Lying, We Are Not Using NHIMA Members’ Contributions To Pay Civil Servants Salaries- NHIMA

WE ARE NOT PAYING CIVIL SERVANTS SALARIES-NHIMA

Below is their statement;

The National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) wishes to refute allegations going around on some media platforms that NHIMA members monthly contributory funds, are being deposited in the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) Account Control 99 to pay for Civil Servants’ salaries. THIS IS TOTALLY UNTRUE AND A FALSE ALLEGATION.

NHIMA has never at any time deposited its funds in GRZ Account Control 99 or indeed any other Government account. NHIMA is an autonomous statutory body with its own Board of Directors and manages its own bank accounts for pooling funds separate from government.



NHIMA would like to advise members of the public to ignore these non- factual sentiments which have no basis attributed to some media platforms. Being a public organization, NHIMA runs an open-door policy for any Zambian Citizen who wishes to get information about its operations. In this regard, the Authority would further wish to advise politicians and other members of the public to always seek factual, correct, and verified information from the Authority than misinforming the masses.



NHIMA thanks GRZ, Zambian Citizens and established residents for their continued support in its agenda of achieving Universal Health Coverage. Should you require any further information or clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out to NHIMA Management.

By