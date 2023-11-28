MILES SAMPA, NGONA ARE NOT PF, IGNORE THEIR CORRESPONDENCE- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

SAMPA, NGONA ARE NOT PF, IGNORE THEIR CORRESPONDENCE

Lusaka- Tuesday 28th November 2023

We have noted more communication coming from Miles Sampa and Morgana Ngona.

We must state categorically that

Morgan Ngona who purports to be Secretary General of the Patriotic Front is not a member of the Patriotic Front.

Ngona defected to a rival opposition party in 2022 and we have not readmitted him to the Party.

Further Miles Sampa, is not a member of the Patriotic Front as he was suspended and subsequently expelled.

As a Party we have sued him in the Lusaka High Court to demonstrate the illegality and absurdity of his so-called Conference and his purported election to the position of PF President.

With time, we will prove and demonstrate that he is a sponsored stooge of the UPND and he is being funded by them and continue to abuse state institutions such as ZNBC, Registrar of Societies and Parliament.

Therefore all actions and activities he is doing in the name of the Patriotic Front are illegal and remain fraudulent.

Patriotic Front Members are encouraged to ignore all correspondence churned out by these non-PF members.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity.

Member of the Central Committee