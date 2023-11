Miles Sampa puts K10,000 bounty on abusive PF cadre

PF president Miles Sampa has offered a K10,000 cash reward to anyone who will avail police with the details and whereabouts of a PF cadre seen threatening cops in viral video at the party headquarters in Lusaka last Sunday.

Sampa says the cadre must be arrested as violence, hooliganism and abuse of citizens and police officers by PF cadres will not be tolerated under his presidency.

Kalemba