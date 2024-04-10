Miles Sampa questions UKA significance, expresses love for Lungu

Miles questions UKA significance, expresses love for Lungu
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) president Miles Sampa has questioned the significance and the relevance of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)
Sampa, during an appearance on Diamond TV, dismissed UKA, comparing it to a non-existent entity, stating it is like a bag.
He portrayed UKA as a gathering of disgruntled individuals who harbor animosity towards him, declaring that UKA wouldn’t even manage to register as a party let alone pose a threat to the PF.
Sampa said PF and UKA were as compatible as oil and water asserting that there’s only one president in PF and it’s certainly not anyone associated with UKA.
He also took a jab at his former boss, Edgar Lungu, suggesting that Lungu’s aspirations of reclaiming the presidency were nothing short of a comedy act and an illusion.
Sampa extended an olive branch to Lungu affectionately referring to him as his “elder brother” while stating that Lungu should step aside and offer his support to the new kid on the political block.
When pressed about the possibility of reconciliation, Sampa insisted that he held no grudges against Lungu but wouldn’t be caught dead begging for his approval.
“He played his part but I never thought he would get back to politics . I love Edgar Lungu as my brother. It hurts me to see him back to politics, he will be bruised, he’s an adult,” said Sampa.
“I love Edgar, it’s him who hates me, it’s the people with him who hate me. There’s nothing to reconcile. It’s him to support me. I’m a Christian I reconcile with everyone that wants reconciliation.”
Sampa revealed that the former president was being used by the members of UKA to gain popularity but would never make him president.
“He has been hijacked by his fellow politicians. They are using him for his money they even say that we know he will not stand on PF. They are using him for popularity,” he claimed.
Sampa warned that Lungu’s political comeback would end in tears, much to the delight of his audience.
Furthermore, he urged PF members to continue supporting their party as it was left for everyone by the late PF founding president Michael Sata who served as Zambia’s fifth republican president for three years and died during his tenure
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba
