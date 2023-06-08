Malume Antonio Mwanza I have always known you as a brave soul and been wondering on your silence on obvious constitutional illegalities.

Today you have spoken from your heart and with nothing but the whole truth.

Thank you for vindicating me and more so that my court cases do not stop those you have called ‘a small clique’ within the MCC from calling for the general conference. You have nailed it stating that from lack of finances to now using the court cases is just another scapegoat not to go to the convention to choose a new leader.



Meantime Malume muniveleko.You may proceed to Sweden 🇸🇪 for a short holiday but I regret to tell you that your resignation is hereby not accepted. Stick around so we fight the battle within and together redeem Michael Sata’s party from those you have now also called Hijackers.

MBS08.06.2023