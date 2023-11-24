MILES SAMPA TELLS NDOLA COUNCIL NOT TO TAX WHEELBARROW OWNERS

Ba Ndola City Council kwateniko order.

You can have the wheelbarrow owners registered in your books but don’t charge them any fees. They are already struggling citizens economically but working hard to make ends meet. Yours is to ensure they operate orderly and not taking money from their little income.

Concentrate on collecting fees from rich shop owners and office buildings in your CBD and not the wheelbarrow pushers who are amongst the extreme low income earners in Ndola.

Miles B. Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front (PF) President

23.11.2023